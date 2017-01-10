State Prison Inmate Placed On Escape Status

by Adel Toay

YANKTON, S.D.– A state prison inmate has been placed on escape status after walking away from his assigned unit.

Inmate Alvin Williams, age 42, left the Yankton Community Work Center this morning without authorization. He was last seen wearing a green parka with a hood, khaki pants, black boots and white gloves.

Williams is a black male, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Williams was sentenced in June 2002 to 25 years in prison for a conviction of aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.

Anyone who sees William or knows of his whereabouts should contact law enforcement immediately. Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a class 5 felony, and is punishable by a maximum of 5 years in prison. South Dakota Codified Law 22-11A-5 states that any person who conceals any prisoner knowing that the prisoner has escaped is guilty of a Class 5 felony.