Two Children’s Retailers Will Cater To Families At Lake Lorraine

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Van Buskirk Companies and Friessen Development are pleased to announce its 3rd tenant for The Shoppes at Lake Lorraine. Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh, which will be adjacent to Ross Dress for Less, just north of Hobby Lobby.

“We love that Lake Lorraine will have a place for popular children’s clothing,” said Mike Van Buskirk, Director of Operations for Van Buskirk Companies, one of the developers behind the Lake Lorraine project. “The stores are considered two of the most trusted and leading brands in children’s clothing. Now the people of Sioux Falls and surrounding market have the option to shop these great brands in their own backyard.”

Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh will offer baby, toddler and youth clothing and their heritage of quality, innovation and value has earned the trust of generations of families. Families as well as people of all ages will love visiting Lake Lorraine Lifestyle Center; as it is designed to give people an Adventure Every Day where you can Live, Dine, Work, Shop, Play and Stay.

The following activity is happening now at the site:

• Van Buskirk Construction is assembling walls on The Shoppes at Lake Lorraine, where Hobby Lobby, Ross, and Carter’s will be located. The construction site is clearly visible from I-29 between the 26th street and 41st street interchanges.

• Leasing options are now available for the Mainstreet which offers unique lakeside space. This walkable area will feature a mixture of retailers who will bring unique lakeside dining experiences, exceptional goods and services to the community.

• West Lake Office offers 25,000 square feet of professional office space featuring unparalleled water views and access to all Lake Lorraine has to offer.

• The premier senior housing at Grand Living is scheduled for completion in January.

• Construction of a third Marketplace mall will be complete in the spring of 2017.

• Stop by the recently completed Prairie Creek Pet Hospital’s new location at 2525 South West Lake Drive.

• Carsforsale.com, the company’s corporate headquarters, will soon be home to over 170 employees.

• The Shores at Lake Lorraine, a townhome community that will feature lakeside amenities and an upscale feel, has broken ground and will be ready for occupancy in 2017.