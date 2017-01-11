$8,000 In Equipment Stolen From Sioux Falls Construction Site

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Police are investigating after more than $8,000 in construction equipment was stolen from a Sioux Falls site this week.

Police say various construction tools and equipment were taken from a site near 17th street and Maine avenue, police also say that some of the tools were secured with locks and chains.

The larceny incident was reported to police just yesterday and authorities say they are now determining if the equipment stolen have any identifying marks that may help aid their search.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.