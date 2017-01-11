Clint Black To Perform At Central Plains Dairy Expo

TICKETS GO ON SALE JANUARY 13

by Paul Heinert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Central Plains Dairy Expo is bringing country music artist Clint Black to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on March 28.

Tickets to the public go on sale January 13 at the box office, www.ticketmaster.com, or charge-by-phone at 800-745-3000. The ticket price is $26.50 and all seats are general admission

Black has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and racked up 57 charted singles, 31 Top 10 hits and 22 No. 1 smashes. Recordings such as “A Better Man,” “Killin’ Time,” “Like the Rain”, “When I Said I Do” and “Nothin’ But the Taillights” have led to honors from the Country Music Association, The Academy of Country Music, The Grammys, and the American Music Awards, as well as membership in the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

Raised in the suburbs of Houston, Clint Black is the youngest of four brothers. He began performing with brother Kevin at the family’s backyard barbecues. After high school, he worked construction for a year and spent 10 years on the local nightclub circuit. He auditioned for a Nashville recording contract in 1988. The following year, he led a movement of young talent that transformed country music into a multi-million dollar industry in the 1990s.