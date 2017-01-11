Fargo Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill U.S. Senator

by Adel Toay

NORTH DAKOTA – A Fargo man was arrested and charged with communicating threats to a US Senator over threats he says to his religious freedom. Authorities say Kevin Lee Olson sent e-mails to Senator Heidi Heitkamp and in some of those e-mails, threatened to kill her.

Those e-mails were reported to U.S. Capitol Police, who came to Fargo on Tuesday, with the help of the local SWAT team, arrested Olson.

Olson claims the federal government is enslaving him over his religious beliefs and practices he says because of the Affordable Care Act. In a six page document sent to KVLY, Olson lays out the details of his enslavement because of the Affordable Care Act. He has filed this case against the Social Security Administration and U.S. Department of Treasury.

In December, Olson sent his point of view in a packet to a show host Chris Berg which he opened Tuesday, Berg says Olson routinely sends him messages.

“He feels like his religious freedoms are being abridged because of his. right to vote, for example. he was going to vote, but he didn’t want vote inside of a church. That’s where his precinct voting place was at, so he asked to go vote somewhere else. He was denied that right, so he felt like his religious freedoms were being denied,” says Berg.

Olson is behind bars with a detention hearing set for Thursday on the mailing of threatening communication charge.