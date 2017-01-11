Flu Season Peak Approach’s South Dakota

by Rebecca David

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- It’s flu season and we all dread to hear the doctor say, it’s time for your flu shot.

“It’s important for us to take it seriously because it is a very serious virus. This is really a family of killers in many ways” says Doctor Wendell Hoffman with Sanford Infectious Disease.

Right now in South Dakota, there aren’t many cases of the flu. Looking back at the latest data there was 14 confirmed cases before the New Year, but that could soon change.

“Often times it does happen that the influenza virus epidemic, which is seasonal, will start in other parts of the country and then kind of fills into the Midwest. So I anticipate that we are going to see more and more flu cases over the next number of weeks”

So if you’re one of those people putting off the shot, doctors say now is a good time to get it done.

“It’s not too late for you to get your flu vaccine in January here. In fact, it wouldn’t be too late for you to get your flu vaccine. However, we would like people to get their flu vaccines now”

Doctors say the vaccine is safe so there is no reason not to get the shot. In fact, you could help keep the state on the right track when it comes to fighting the flu.

“Well I would say, South Dakota, historically really is fantastic with regards to its rate of influenza vaccination”

Doctors advise parents to get their children the shot instead of the FluMist. Recent studies show the nasal spray isn’t as effective as experts initially thought.