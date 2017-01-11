Hy-Vee Partners With Mark Wahlberg To Raise Money For Heroes

Wahlberg makes an appearance in Des Moines to discuss his new movie and promote Hy-Vee’s Homefront initiative

by Adel Toay

WEST DES MOINES – On Monday, Hy-Vee, Inc. rolled out the red carpet to honor first responders, veterans and military members for a private screening of the new film, “Patriots Day.” Hy-Vee partnered with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to show the movie to local heroes as part of a fundraiser for the company’s Hy-Vee Homefront initiative.

The movie, which is drawn from real-life accounts of the Boston Marathon bombing and details the response of first responders, the law enforcement investigative team and government officials involved with the tragedy, drew more than 800 attendees to the supermarket chain’s Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Prior to the start of the movie, Wahlberg met privately with the families of two fallen Iowa police officers, Des Moines Police Sgt. Tony Beminio and Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin. Both were ambushed and killed in the line of duty on Nov. 2.

“I had a unique opportunity to come to Des Moines to launch my nutrition products with Hy-Vee but we also lost two police officers here,” Wahlberg said. “This movie is a tribute to law enforcement and anyone dedicated to serving their community and country so we thought it was a great way to pay our respects and honor law enforcement here.”

All of the funds raised from the Jan. 9 event will benefit four organizations that honor heroes, including those that serve our nation’s military members, veterans and their families and those that honor our nation’s first responders. These include the American Red Cross, Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the Puppy Jake Foundation.

“The film’s message of love continuing to be victorious and people coming together and inspiring people to stand up for what is right, that’s very important and it needs to be seen and heard by everybody,” Wahlberg said.

When discussing Wahlberg’s presence to raise money for the Hy-Vee Homefront initiative, Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker stated, “It was Mark’s idea and his decision to come here and hold the event. We think it was a great way to bring us together and do some good.”