Patchwork Of Dakota Access Protests Across US Encouraged

by Adel Toay

Share This:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota.

Main opposing groups asked for activism to be spread around the U.S., a call heeded when a banner was unfurled during an NFL game on New Year’s Day and when there was a demonstration at the Rose Parade in California.

Meanwhile, the camp’s population is down to a few hundred.

Indigenous Environmental Network organizer Dallas Goldtooth says opposition groups are seeing their request for broader activism materialize.

It’s a strategy sociology professors say is advantageous and possibly allows for innovative ways to draw attention to the issue.

Opponents believe the four-state pipeline threatens drinking water and Native American cultural sites, which Texas-based developer Energy Transfer Partners denies.

Related Post

WAPA Works To Restore Power In The Upper Great Pla...
New North Dakota Governor In Favor Of Pipeline
Feds Order Correction To Plan To North Dakota Pipe...
Some Dakota Access Protesters Are Beginning To Lea...

You Might Also Like