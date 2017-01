Philips Avenue Diner Presents Their Philly Cheesesteak Burger For The 2017 Downtown Burger Battle

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls restaurants are rising to the challenge to put their own spin on the classic American burger in this years downtown burger battle.

Phillips Avenue Diner is one of 7 participants this year and Lee Anne joins us today to tell us about what they are bringing to the competition