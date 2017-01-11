Scoreboard Tuesday, January 10th

Scores for Tuesday, January 10, 2017

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2017

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 65, Webster 44

Bison 69, Rapid City Christian 50

Brookings 70, Mitchell 44

DeSmet 50, Howard 34

Faulkton 72, Highmore-Harrold 63

Huron 74, Pierre 52

Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55

Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53

Scotland 66, Centerville 29

Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 59

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40

Sturgis Brown 70, Hill City 60

Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70

Wagner 66, Gregory 57

Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 35

Wolsey-Wessington 72, Iroquois 18

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 33

Bowman County, N.D. 56, Harding County 39

Brookings 50, Mitchell 29

Canton 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32

Dell Rapids 53, Tea Area 42

Ethan 72, Scotland 23

Freeman 55, Bon Homme 22

Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby Area 46

Lyman 26, Chamberlain 24

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46

Menno 51, Canistota 50

Pierre 74, Huron 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Yankton 48

Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41

Vermillion 42, Madison 40

Wagner 67, Gregory 30

Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35

Waubay/Summit 60, Groton Area 52

West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53

Winner 55, Valentine, Neb. 25

