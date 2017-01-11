Scoreboard Tuesday, January 10th
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 65, Webster 44
Bison 69, Rapid City Christian 50
Brookings 70, Mitchell 44
DeSmet 50, Howard 34
Faulkton 72, Highmore-Harrold 63
Huron 74, Pierre 52
Irene-Wakonda 69, Alcester-Hudson 55
Parker 66, Dell Rapids St. Mary 27
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Kimball/White Lake 53
Scotland 66, Centerville 29
Sioux Falls Christian 85, Dell Rapids 61
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Yankton 59
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 51, Sioux Falls Washington 40
Sturgis Brown 70, Hill City 60
Tea Area 75, Tri-Valley 70
Wagner 66, Gregory 57
Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 35
Wolsey-Wessington 72, Iroquois 18
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Belle Fourche 45, Spearfish 33
Bowman County, N.D. 56, Harding County 39
Brookings 50, Mitchell 29
Canton 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Colman-Egan 38, Chester 32
Dell Rapids 53, Tea Area 42
Ethan 72, Scotland 23
Freeman 55, Bon Homme 22
Leola/Frederick 52, Herreid/Selby Area 46
Lyman 26, Chamberlain 24
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Hanson 46
Menno 51, Canistota 50
Pierre 74, Huron 40
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 71, Kimball/White Lake 44
Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Yankton 48
Sioux Falls Washington 43, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 41
Vermillion 42, Madison 40
Wagner 67, Gregory 30
Warner 48, Britton-Hecla 35
Waubay/Summit 60, Groton Area 52
West Central 58, Dakota Valley 53
Winner 55, Valentine, Neb. 25