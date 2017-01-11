SD Panel Rejects Change In Rule On Sexual Contact With Interns

by Adel Toay

PIERRE – A South Dakota legislative panel has voted down a proposed rules change that would have explicitly barred legislators from sexual contact with legislative interns and pages.

The Joint Legislative Procedure Committee voted 9-5 on Wednesday against the change. Republican Sen. Stace Nelson, of Fulton, argued the current rules aren’t clear enough, but Rep. David Lust, of Rapid City, countered that those rules plus the legislative code of conduct are sufficient.

The proposal also would have specifically blocked legislative employees from sexual contact with interns and pages.