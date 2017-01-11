Secretary Of State’s Campaign Finance Overhaul Introduced

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Secretary of State Shantel Krebs has proposed a rewrite of state campaign finance laws that could replace an embattled voter-approved government ethics overhaul.

The two bills introduced this week would create a campaign finance ethics commission, tighten financial disclosure requirements and allow organizations to contribute directly to candidates, among other provisions.

Krebs, a Republican, convened a bipartisan task force to review the state’s campaign finance laws over the summer, before voters approved the Initiated Measure 22 ethics package.

The ballot measure drew quick condemnation from Republican lawmakers and prompted a court challenge. GOP Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will support efforts this session to repeal the initiative and replace it.

Roughly a dozen Initiated Measure 22 supporters gathered Tuesday outside the Capitol to urge state lawmakers not to repeal the law.