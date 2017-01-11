SFPD: More Than $4,000 In Gift Cards Stolen

by Adel Toay

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police say more than $4,000 in gift cards were reported stolen from a Sioux Falls business this week.

Police were called to a business near Katie Ave. and 26th St. yesterday, the gift cards were housed in an office and are from a variety of businesses in the area. Police are working to notify those businesses now that stolen gift cards may be coming into their stores in the future.

The gift cards were being used for fundraising purposes.