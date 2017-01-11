Sioux Falls & Premier Center Impress NHL Brass

USHL/NHL Top Prospect Game Brings Scouts From All 31 NHL Teams

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Though hockey isn’t a sanctioned South Dakota prep sport and there are no college hockey teams in the state, Sioux Falls reputation as a hockey town will continue to grow tonight thanks to the Premier Center & USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

All 40 of today’s players were at the official luncheon which featured former NHL star Pat LaFontaine and Minnesota Wild chief operations office Matt Majka. Scouts and representatives from all 31 NHL franchises will get a look at the Denny tonight, and thus far everyone is impressed with what they’re seeing in Sioux Falls.