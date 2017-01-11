South Dakota Chief Justice To Give State Of Judiciary Speech

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The chief justice of the South Dakota Supreme Court is set to deliver an address to a joint session of the Legislature.

Chief Justice David Gilbertson’s fifteenth State of the Judiciary speech is scheduled for Wednesday.

His message will focus on the issues that have affected the judicial system during the past year and discuss the Unified Judicial System’s goals for this year.

Last year, he advocated for adding more drug and alcohol courts and expanding existing programs to accommodate more participants.

Gilbertson was appointed to the high court in 1995 and has served as chief justice since 2001. He was recently re-elected to a fifth term as chief justice by the court’s justices.