Top Prospects Game Means More To Family Of Native Duehr

Family & Friends Will Watch Sioux Falls Native Play

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Tonight’s USHL/NHL Top Prospects game probably means the most to Chicago Steel forward Walker Duehr, who will not only being playing in front of all those scouts, but his family and friends.

The Sioux Falls native grew up and became a hockey player before new facilities like the Premier Center and Scheels IcePlex had been build, forcing him to leave home at the age of 14 to pursue his hockey dreams.

He’s played the last three years in the USHL at Sioux City, Tri-City and Chicago and will join his cousin, former Stampede star Zeb Knutson, in College at Mankato next year.

It’s been difficult for Walker’s parents to send their son awaym but tonight is a moment that makes it worthwhile.