West Gets Shutout Win In Front Of USHL/NHL Top Prospects Record Crowd

8,133 Watch Premier USHL Event At Premier Center

by Zach Borg

Sioux Falls, SD—A record crowd of 8,133 fans watched Team West blank Team East 4-0 at the 2017 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game Tuesday night at the PREMIER Center. It was the largest crowd ever to attend a USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. Stampede forward Matthew Quercia tallied a goal and an assist while defenseman Jack St. Ivany added an assist to help lead the West to victory in the first ever shutout in Top Prospects Game history.

Team West came out firing in the first period and it took only 4:06 into the game when Nick Swaney of the Waterloo Black Hawks wristed a shot from the left circle into the upper left hand corner of the net to give Team West a 1-0 edge. Just over a minute later, West took a 2-0 lead when Paul Washe of Tri-City deflected in a shot past Green Bay goaltender Maxsim Zhukov. Jack St. Ivany of the Stampede helped set up the goal and earned an assist. After that goal things settled down and the score remained 2-0 at the end of one period with Team West outshooting Team East 9-5.

It remained that way until the 7:50 mark of the second period when Washe tallied his second of the night. Matthew Querica helped set up the puck in the slot for Washe who slapped one quickly to the back of the net to give West a commanding 3-0 lead. It would end up as the only goal of the period as Team East outshot Team West 12-10.

Team East was hoping for a big comeback in the third, but West had other ideas and kept putting pressure on themselves with 17 shots in the period. West would put the game away for good at 18:06 of the third when Quercia scored on an empty net with an assist from Kamil Sadlocha to give West the 4-0 victory.

Washe was named Team West MVP with two goals on the night while Keith Petruzzeli was the MVP from Team East, stopping all 21 shots faced in the game, the first ever goaltender to win an MVP award.

The Stampede will return to action this Friday when they host the Fargo Force at 7:05 PM inside the PREMIER Center. It is also Sioux Empire Federal Credit Union where the first 500 fans will receive a free Stampede megaphone, compliments of Sioux Empire Federal Credit Union. Tickets are available through the PREMIER Center or any Ticketmaster outlet.