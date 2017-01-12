More Than 85 Grams Of Meth, Marijuana, Found During Sioux Falls Traffic Stop

by Monica Albers

Police arrested two people during a November drug investigation when 85 grams of meth and marijuana were discovered in their vehicle.

When investigating a home in eastern Sioux Falls on Nov. 22, officers pulled over a vehicle that had left that residence near 6th Street and Lake Avenue around 8:30 p.m. A K-9 officer was brought to the traffic stop and helped police discover 85.3 grams of meth and a hand gun inside the vehicle’s glove box. 112.3 grams of marijuana were also found in the car, along with several prescription pills.

The driver, Carlos Angelo Casarez, 33, of Bemidji, Minn., and Felonna Joy White, 21, of Eden, S.D., were arrested at the scene.

At just under a quarter-pound of meth, Sioux Falls Police Sergeant Shaun Olson called this a “significant amount” of the substance for officers to find in Sioux Falls, with a street value of up to $6,000.

Charges filed against Cesarez and White include possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana- 2 oz to less than half a pound, and distribution and manufacturing of a controlled substance, as well as committing or attempting to commit a felony with a firearm.

Cesarez, the vehicle’s driver, was also on federal supervised release for aggravated assault with a firearm at the time of the arrest.