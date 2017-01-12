Amazon Collecting Sales Tax “Levels the Playing Field” for Other Retailers

Online retailer Amazon to collect 6.5% sales tax starting Febuary 1

by Anndrea Anderson

Online shopping is growing in popularity and convenience, but some e-shoppers in South Dakota will now be paying a little bit more at checkout.

That’s because one of the largest online retailers will soon be collecting sales tax from shoppers in the state of South Dakota.

Amazon will now be charging the standard 6.5 percent sales tax to purchases made online.

Governor Dennis Daugaard made the announcement in his state of the state address this week.

“It’s very, very positive news from our perspective and the business community,” said Evan Nolte, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce.

It’s a move many in the industry say is long overdue.

“This levels the playing field and says, look, this company recognizes, like our retailers, that they have an obligation to remit those taxes to the state,” said Shawn Lyons, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association. “And it frankly, for years have put our retailers at a disadvantage because they have to collect and remit that tax.”

Many Sioux Falls businesses agree.

“Leveling the playing field, it means to me, just that. it gives us a chance to compete 19 and that competition is now, getting a little more fair,” said Dick Murphy, owner of Mrs. Murphy’s Irish Gifts in downtown Sioux Falls.

“It’s much bigger that just sales tax,” said Eric Sinclair, owner of Montgomery’s Furniture on 41st Street. “I hope consumers understand what brick and mortar stores do to supporting the local economy. We’re the ones that people are coming to asking for donations to support different causes in the community. We’re the ones that are donating our times to be on different boards and different organizations to help support the community. Brick and mortar is what’s built a lot of this great state and we employ so many people in the retail segment in South Dakota and there is no replacing brick and mortar.”

The collection of the sales tax will help contribute more revenue to the state’s economy.

Sales tax is used to support government-provided services and fund the budget.

“The timing of this also is something we think is very important,” said Nolte. “Because what we are experiencing, because of the ag economy and also frankly the increase of online purchasing with the major companies like amazon, is that sales tax revenues are declining. That has a big impact”

Roughly 30 other states have reached a similar agreement with Amazon to collect a state sales tax for online purchases.