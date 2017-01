Anna Brecht Sets Lincoln High Scoring Record

Passes South Dakota Sports Hall Of Famer Steph Schuler

by Zach Borg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Anna Brecht made history last night at Lincoln, becoming the school’s all time leading scorer. She scored 28 points against Yankton to put her at 1,340 for her career, passing South Dakota Sports Hall Of Famer Steph Schuler’s 1,332 points from 1982-86.