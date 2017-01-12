App Of The Week – MileIQ

by Adel Toay

If you drive your own car for work and need to track the miles for expense reports, MileIQ app can automatically create the report for you.

Let’s go for a drive to see how it works.

When you hop in the car, the tracking automatically begins. There is no start/stop required. When you are finished, a driving card appears. Swipe right to mark the drive for business or left for personal.

To add a purpose, like customer visit or delivery, swipe slowly and hold. Tap to add the purpose.

Reports are automatically generated to provide to the office.

The app is free for 40 drives a month or $5.99/month for unlimited drives. It is available on iOS and Android.

I'm Francie Black with your App of the Week.