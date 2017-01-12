App Of The Week – MileIQ
If you drive your own car for work and need to track the miles for expense reports, MileIQ app can automatically create the report for you.
Let’s go for a drive to see how it works.
When you hop in the car, the tracking automatically begins. There is no start/stop required. When you are finished, a driving card appears. Swipe right to mark the drive for business or left for personal.
To add a purpose, like customer visit or delivery, swipe slowly and hold. Tap to add the purpose.
Reports are automatically generated to provide to the office.
The app is free for 40 drives a month or $5.99/month for unlimited drives. It is available on iOS and Android.
I’m Francie Black with your App of the Week. For more great apps visit Tech Tango Today.com