Baseball Coach At DSU & Swim Coach At Northern Leaving

Scott Hortness Resigns, Elyce Kastigar To Step Down

by Zach Borg

MADISON, S.D. – Dakota State University (S.D.) head baseball coach Scott Hortness announced Monday that he resigned his position of instructor and head baseball coach. Geoff Schaab has been named Interim Baseball Head Coach, effective immediately.

Hortness held the head baseball coach position for six-and-half seasons at Dakota State, where he accumulated 98 overall victories and 37 conference wins. The Trojans finished the 2016 season with an overall record of 20-27, as well as a 13-10 mark in North Star Athletic Association conference play. DSU finished third in the North Star last season, recording its most conference victories since joining the NSAA conference.

Hortness also guided the Trojans to runner-up honors in the 2012 Association of Independent Institutions Conference Tournament, earning a spot in the NAIA Baseball National Tournament Opening Round. He coached 11 All-Conference athletes during his coaching tenure at Dakota State.

Prior arriving to Dakota State, Coach Schaab served as the Head Coach, Associate Head Coach and Director of Baseball Operations with the Northern Virginia (NoVA) Fellowship of Christian Athletes travel baseball team (16-18 years old).

He was also a regular instructor at local and regional baseball camps including the NoVA FCA Baseball Academy and as a hitting coach and infield instructor at the Messiah College camps.

Schaab played collegiate baseball at Edinboro University (Pa.) – formerly NCAA Division II – in what it recognized as one of the premier NCAA Division II conferences – the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. He graduated from Edinboro in 2003 with a degree in Political Science.

“I am extremely blessed and thankful to be working for and representing such a quality NAIA Baseball program in Dakota State University,” said Schaab. “I also want to thank DSU Athletic Director Jeff Dittman for the opportunity to lead this baseball club and the entire DSU Athletics Staff and College of Education for their lending hands. I’ve had very good mentors and friends in the collegiate game including NCAA Division I Head Coach Bruce Peddie (University of Louisiana-Monroe) and I am very passionate about wanting to coach these young men and further excited about the project ahead of me in building the Dakota State baseball program.”

Schaab is a native of Tonawanda, N.Y. and currently resides in Madison, S.D.

Brady Banse – a former Western Technical Community College Assistant Coach – will be the Assistant/Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Dakota State.

Aberdeen, S.D. – Northern State University Director of Athletics Josh Moon announced Wednesday that head swimming coach Elyce Kastigar will step down at the conclusion of the 2017 season to pursue other professional opportunities.

“Elyce did a wonderful job building our swimming program and recruiting student-athletes that focused on academic and athletic excellence,” noted Moon. “It has been great seeing the program elevate these past few years into more of a national program with numerous student-athletes breaking school records and hitting NCAA standards. We want to thank Elyce for all of her hard work over the years and wish her all the best moving forward.”

“The opportunity for me to build and lead the NSU swimming program has been both challenging and rewarding,” explained Kastigar. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work at the collegiate level in the sport I have a great passion for. My experience with the student-athletes has been outstanding, both the current athletes today and those over the past ten year have made this program what it is today. They have all had a positive impact on the developing program and I am blessed to work with such great individuals with positive character and strong work ethic. I will miss this aspect of coaching. I thank NSU for this opportunity. My departure is bitter sweet, but I am exciting for my new career opportunity outside of coaching but will certainly miss being on the deck working with the athletes.”

Kastigar spent ten seasons with the Wolves from 2007-17 – establishing the Wolves swimming program in 2007. In her time with NSU, countless school records have been broken, including 13 this season in the 200 medley relay, 400 medley relay, 200 free, 1,000 free, 1,650 free, 50 back, 200 back, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley, 400 free relay, and the 800 free relay. Prior to her work with NSU, the Aberdeen native was the Community Center Manager for the City of Eden Prairie (Minn.). She has also coached the Aberdeen Swim Club since 1997.

“The search for the next head swimming coach will begin immediately,” said Moon. “We want to have a smooth transition to ensure we can continue with the positive momentum that Elyce built with Wolves swimming.”