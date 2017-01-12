Coyotes Adjusting To Life Without Tyler Flack

USD Hosts NDSU Tonight

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D. — The USD men’s basketball team has been great inside the new Sanford Coyote Sports Center, starting a perfect 8-0.

If that dominance continues they’ll find themselves on top of the Summit League standings.

At 3-1 the Coyotes are tied for second in the league and host the last unbeaten team in the Summit, North Dakota State, at 7 PM.

A former Bison assistant when Doland native Tim Miles was in charge, Craig Smith has never lost in Vermillion against NDSU, but will have to find a way to fight off their physical front line without injured forward Tyler Flack.