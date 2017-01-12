Coyotes Adjusting To Life Without Tyler Flack

USD Hosts NDSU Tonight

by Zach Borg

Share This:

VERMILLION, S.D.  —  The USD men’s basketball team has been great inside the new Sanford Coyote Sports Center, starting a perfect 8-0.

If that dominance continues they’ll find themselves on top of the Summit League standings.

At 3-1 the Coyotes are tied for second in the league and host the last unbeaten team in the Summit, North Dakota State, at 7 PM.

A former Bison assistant when Doland native Tim Miles was in charge, Craig Smith has never lost in Vermillion against NDSU, but will have to find a way to fight off their physical front line without injured forward Tyler Flack.

Related Post

Jacks Get First Road Win At Drake
Coyote Women Edge Jackrabbits
Northern Iowa Crushes SDSU
Goedert, Bergner And Wieneke Earn FCS All-American...

You Might Also Like