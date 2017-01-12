Dusty Johnson Takes In Over $100K For 2018 Congressional Bid

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Dusty Johnson’s congressional campaign says he’s raised more than $100,000 since entering the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem in 2018.

Johnson’s campaign said Thursday that he raised the money during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Johnson, a former chief of staff to Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard, said in November that he’ll seek Noem’s seat after her upcoming two-year term ends.

Campaign treasurer Greg McCurry says people are excited Johnson is running.

Johnson was elected to the Public Utilities Commission in 2004 and re-elected in 2010. He later served as Daugaard’s chief of staff until 2014.

Johnson lives in Mitchell and works at a telecommunications engineering and consulting company.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is another possible candidate for the Congressional seat.

