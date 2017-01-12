Facebook Launches Journalism Project

by Adel Toay

NEW YORK (AP) – A growing number of people get their news from Facebook. And now, Facebook is trying to find a way to streamline the delivery of news stories to users of the social networking site.

The site is launching a journalism project aimed at strengthening its ties with media organizations. The collaboration is aimed at helping the media companies expand their audiences, come up with new products – and promote trusted news.

The project is in its early stages – so there are few specifics now. But Facebook envisions itself as working with news organizations to create new ways of telling stories. It also wants to promote more local news and help users be able to distinguish between real and fake news.