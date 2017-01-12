Feeding South Dakota Receives Larger Than Usual Donation

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – Feeding South Dakota, an organization working to fight hunger got a larger than usual donation today.

Hy-Vee partnered up with Pipestone to donate six pounds of pork for every ham sold at Hy-Vee during the week before Christmas. That ended up being about 35,000 pounds of pork to donate to Feeding South Dakota. The pork will be distributed here in Sioux Falls and across South Dakota to people who are food insecure. The CEO of Feeding South Dakota says they are thankful for this donation because ones like this are hard to come by.

“Any time that we can get a donation of protein in and of itself is significant, but when it’s a donation of this size it’s really significant for us because it just allows us to make sure we have protein available to those people going to our pantries, to our organizations we partner with across the state to help ensure the people that they’re serving have access to protein too,” said Matt Gassen CEO if Feeding South Dakota

This is the second year that Pipestone and Hy-Vee have partnered up to help Feeding South Dakota and they say after the success of this year’s donation, they hope to do it again next year.