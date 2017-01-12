Free Throw Shooting Dooms USD In First Home Loss To NDSU

Coyotes Fall To Bison 70-69

by Zach Borg

VERMILLION, S.D.—North Dakota State forward Dexter Werner made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left and South Dakota’s long 3 at the buzzer missed the mark as the Bison escaped the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with a 70-69 victory.

It was the first loss for the Coyotes (12-8, 3-2 Summit) at their new facility, ending an 8-0 streak. Both of USD’s Summit losses have been by a point and determined in the final seconds. The Bison (12-5, 4-0) are the lone unbeaten team in conference play.

Paul Miller hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 26 points for North Dakota State. Werner scored 12 of his 17 points in the first half and also had the game’s final four points.

Trey Burch-Manning scored 15 points and had a game-high eight rebounds for South Dakota, who had five players score in double figures. Tyler Hagedorn came off the bench to score a season-high 14 points. Matt Mooney had 14 points. Trey Dickerson and Carlton Hurst scored 10 points apiece.

North Dakota State led 32-15 past the midway point of the first half and 41-28 at the break. Miller had three 3’s and 11 points in the opening stanza. The Coyotes were 9 of 24 from the field in the first half.

A 21-7 run by the Coyotes during a 10-minute span of the second half flipped the script. Hurst gave South Dakota its first lead of the game at 58-57 with two free throws at the 6:23 mark. Mooney came back with a layup to complete a 10-0 run that put USD ahead 60-57.

Hagedorn, who had competed 40 minutes all season, earned 16 in the second half. His second 3 of the game put USD ahead 65-63 with 2:29 left and Mooney drove in for another score to give the Coyotes their largest lead at 67-63 with 1:43 left.

Khy Kabellis buried a wide open 3 from the side to bring the Bison within one, but USD countered with a set play out of a timeout that led to a jam by Hurst that made it 69-66 with 1:21 remaining.

Werner’s first field goal of the second half followed to make it a one-point game. The Coyotes earned an offensive rebound on the other end and the Bison were forced to foul Mooney with 28 ticks left. Mooney missed both free throws to keep it a one-point game.

Werner started an isolation play on the left side, drove to his right into the lane and drew a foul. He swished the first free throw and, following a USD timeout, drilled the second. Dickerson crossed half court and pulled up for a long 3 that bounced away before time expired.

South Dakota missed 11 of 30 free throws for 63 percent shooting. North Dakota State made 7 of 13 from the line. The Coyotes outrebounded the Bison 21-10 in the second half and didn’t give up a single offensive rebound. USD recovered to shoot 42.3 percent from the floor (22 of 52). It was the first time in 10 games this season that the Coyotes lost while shooting better than 42 percent from the field.

South Dakota concludes a three-game home stand Saturday against defending co-champion Fort Wayne (13-4, 3-1). Tip is set for 1 p.m.