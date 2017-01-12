Iowa Hawkeyes Coming To Sanford Pentagon To Face Colorado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sanford Pentagon will host Iowa and Colorado in a regular-season men’s college basketball game Dec. 22. Tickets go on sale in September. Television coverage will determine a start time. The contest will be Iowa’s first trip to the Pentagon, which has hosted 15 NCAA Division I men’s college basketball games since opening in 2013. Colorado played in the venue on Nov. 13, 2015, falling to Iowa State 68-62. “Two great programs representing two great conferences guarantee Sioux Falls another exciting season of basketball,” said Eric Larsen, general manager of the Sanford Sports Complex. “We’ve been working to get Iowa here for a few years now, and Colorado’s eagerness to return to the Pentagon has us feeling good about what our facility can offer these teams in terms of games and experience.” A member of the Big Ten, Iowa is 10-7 this season. The Hawkeyes advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2015-16. “This is something we have thought about for a long time,” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. It’s a great facility and good people. It will be a great opportunity for our fans in the northern part of the state to see our team play. This will be a great opportunity for us to play a terrific Colorado team. We’re excited.” Colorado, a Pac-12 program, has a 10-6 record this year. The Buffaloes made the NCAA tournament last season. “We had a very good experience in Sioux Falls last season,” said Colorado head coach Tad Boyle. “The atmosphere was electric; the city and Sanford Pentagon served as tremendous hosts. We also have a chance to play a quality Big Ten opponent in Iowa which will help prepare us for our conference schedule which will begin a week later. We look forward to returning to Sioux Falls next year.” Iowa is 4-3 all-time against Colorado and has won the last two meetings in the series, which dates back to 1953. They most recently played on Dec. 28, 1995, when Iowa logged a 100-85 victory in Boulder, Colorado. The programs last met at a neutral site on March 19, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri; Colorado won 75-54.