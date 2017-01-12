MidAmerican Announces Sites For 2 More Iowa Wind Farms

by Adel Toay

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – MidAmerican Energy has announced that it will build a wind farm in Boone and neighboring Greene counties and another in Mahaska County.

The company said in a news release Thursday that the two will be the first built as part of its Wind XI project.

The Beaver Creek project in Boone and Greene counties will have 85 turbines that will generate 170 megawatts. The Prairie wind project in Mahaska County will have 84 turbines that will provide 168 megawatts of power. Construction is expected to begin in April and be finished by the end of the year.

In April the company announced its planned $3.6 billion investment in the Wind XI project, which calls for construction of 1,000 turbines that will add 2,000 megawatts of wind generation capacity in Iowa.