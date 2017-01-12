Missing Inmate Found Dead

Moses Dubray, 32, Found Dead In Fall River County

by KDLT

Rapid City, S.D.-Attorney Marty Jackley confirms inmate Moses Dubray, 32, was found dead along Highway 89 Wednesday.

Dubray was placed on escaped status earlier this week after he walked away from the Rapid City Community Work Center.

His death is being investigated.

An autopsy will be conducted and more information will be released upon its completion.

Dubray was serving a 10 year sentence with five years suspended for third degree burglary in Bennett County on a 2013 conviction.