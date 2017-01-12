Ober’s Return Helps Jackrabbit Women Run Away From IUPUI
SDSU Wins At Frost Arena 68-49
BROOKINGS, S.D.-Senior Kerri Young recorded game-high totals with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 68-49 win over IUPUI Wednesday night in The Summit League action in front of 1,434 fans at Frost Arena.
Young has now scored 20-or-more points three times in the last five games for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in league play. Senior Clarissa Ober, who had missed four-straight games due to an injury, returned to record 13 points. Sophomore Madison Guebert and junior Ellie Thompson added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Mikale Rogers led IUPUI (11-6, 1-3) with 13 points. Holly Hoopingarner added 10 points.
The teams traded baskets until Guebert scored four-straight points to give SDSU a 15-10 lead with 1:15 to play in the first quarter. Junior Alexis Alexander scored with 43 seconds remaining in the period to give the Jackrabbits a 17-10 lead.
South Dakota State closed the second quarter with a 10-3 run to take a 33-23 at halftime. Young and Ober combined for 16 first-half points.
The Jackrabbits limited IUPUI to five points in the third quarter as they pushed their lead to 26, 54-28, after a convention three-point play by Alexander with 34 seconds left in the quarter. IUPUI made only 2 of 15 field goals in the quarter.
Notes
- Kerri Young moved into 27th in career scoring with 1,148 points, passing Lori Fish (1,133) and Lisa Kannegieter (1,130) tonight.
- Madison Guebert scored 12 points, giving her 597 career points. Ellie Thompson pushed her career total to 749 points.
- Guebert sank two 3-pointers, making her 21 short of moving onto the SDSU career 3-point field goals list.
- With tonight’s win, SDSU improves to 41-2 (.953) in home league games in the last five seasons and 72-7 (.911) in all-time home league games.
Up Next
The Jackrabbits travel to Tulsa, Okla., for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday at Oral Roberts.
The Jackrabbits travel to Tulsa, Okla., for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday at Oral Roberts.