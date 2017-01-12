Ober’s Return Helps Jackrabbit Women Run Away From IUPUI

SDSU Wins At Frost Arena 68-49

by Zach Borg

BROOKINGS, S.D.-Senior Kerri Young recorded game-high totals with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists to lead the South Dakota State University women’s basketball team to a 68-49 win over IUPUI Wednesday night in The Summit League action in front of 1,434 fans at Frost Arena.

Young has now scored 20-or-more points three times in the last five games for the Jackrabbits, who improved to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in league play. Senior Clarissa Ober, who had missed four-straight games due to an injury, returned to record 13 points. Sophomore Madison Guebert and junior Ellie Thompson added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Mikale Rogers led IUPUI (11-6, 1-3) with 13 points. Holly Hoopingarner added 10 points.

The teams traded baskets until Guebert scored four-straight points to give SDSU a 15-10 lead with 1:15 to play in the first quarter. Junior Alexis Alexander scored with 43 seconds remaining in the period to give the Jackrabbits a 17-10 lead.

South Dakota State closed the second quarter with a 10-3 run to take a 33-23 at halftime. Young and Ober combined for 16 first-half points.

The Jackrabbits limited IUPUI to five points in the third quarter as they pushed their lead to 26, 54-28, after a convention three-point play by Alexander with 34 seconds left in the quarter. IUPUI made only 2 of 15 field goals in the quarter.

Notes

Kerri Young moved into 27 th in career scoring with 1,148 points, passing Lori Fish (1,133) and Lisa Kannegieter (1,130) tonight.

in career scoring with 1,148 points, passing Lori Fish (1,133) and Lisa Kannegieter (1,130) tonight. Madison Guebert scored 12 points, giving her 597 career points. Ellie Thompson pushed her career total to 749 points.

Guebert sank two 3-pointers, making her 21 short of moving onto the SDSU career 3-point field goals list.

With tonight’s win, SDSU improves to 41-2 (.953) in home league games in the last five seasons and 72-7 (.911) in all-time home league games.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits travel to Tulsa, Okla., for a 12:30 p.m. game Saturday at Oral Roberts.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.