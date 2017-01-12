Ode To Food & Drinks Packs In Flavor With Their Cubano Burger

Ode To Food & Drinks Competes In Downtown Burger Battle

by Sarah Blakely

Ode To Food & Drinks will have you writing poetry about their Cubano Burger, which is their submission in the Downtown Burger Battle this year.

Only in their second year of the Burger Battle, Ode Manager Frank Gajardo says they had great response from customers last year with their Burger the Hutt despite the fact they didn’t win. Gajardo says they even brought Burger the Hutt back on a few occasions throughout 2016. This year, Gajardo and Ode’s Chef Bob have put a new twist on the cubano sandwich and turned it into a savory burger. The burger features a grilled ground sirloin, smoke pork loin, an apple mustard aioli, dill pickles, a fresh apple slice, and swiss cheese, all compacted between two egg buns and topped with a fried plantain. Chef Bob says you can choose any side you’d like, but he recommends the sweet potato chips, which are lightly sprinkled with a rosemary salt.

The Downtown Burger Battle continues all through the month of January. Visit all seven participating and fill out an evaluation form- plus take a picture and post it to social media using the hashtag #BurgerBattle17 -to be entered to win gift cards.

Ode to Food & Drinks is located in the Cherapa Place on 8th Street in downtown Sioux Falls. For more information about the Burger Battle, click here.