PALATIAL PERFORMANCE: Dakota Wesleyan Sweeps Hoops Doubleheader With Briar Cliff

Women Win 69-58, Men Win 87-66

by Zach Borg

MITCHELL, S.D. — MENS’ BASKETBALL RECAP

Dell Rapids alum Ty Hoglund scored a career-high 29 points and the Dakota Wesleyan mens’ basketball team used a 12-0 run in the first half to push them forward to an 87-66 victory over Briar Cliff on Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Jason Spicer notched a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Trae Vandeberg scored 14 points and Nate Davis added 12.

The Tigers improve to 16-2 and 7-2 in GPAC play. They host Concordia on Sunday at 4 PM.

WOMENS’ BASKETBALL RECAP

After jumping out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter of a Great Plains Athletic Conference match-up, the No. 9 Dakota Wesleyan University women’s basketball team topped Briar Cliff University 69-58 on Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.

The Tigers (16-2, 7-2 GPAC) scampered to a 21-point lead on a Sarah Carr (Huron, S.D.) layup as DWU held its own for most of the first half. However, the Chargers (9-10, 4-6 GPAC) began to slowly crawl back into the game in the third quarter as they gave a strong defensive effort against the Tigers. BCU came within three points with under a minute to play in the third quarter.

Heading into the fourth quarter, senior Erica Herrold (Dimock, S.D.) made her presence known, banking a 3-pointer. Just under a minute later, freshman Kynedi Cheeseman (Alexandria, S.D.) hit a 3-pointer to give DWU a 10-point lead. Finally, back-to-back jumpers by Rylie Osthus (De Smet, S.D.) with under two minutes to play, secured the victory for the Tigers.

Osthus and Herrold finished with 14 points apiece, while Carr tallied 12 points. Ashley Bray (Anoka, Minn.) added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. DWU shot 50 percent from the field, 41 percent from beyond the arc and 72 percent from the free throw line. The Tigers outrebounded the Chargers 37-24.

DWU welcomes the College of Saint Mary for a GPAC battle at 7 p.m. Friday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D.