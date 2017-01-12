Senate Committee Approves Bill To Make Mug Shots Public

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE– A state Senate panel has approved a bill that would allow authorities to release criminal booking photos to the public.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-1 Thursday to pass the bill, which heads to the full Senate. Attorney General Marty Jackley, who proposed the measure, says it would improve transparency.

It would make mug shots a public record under South Dakota law. Jackley says that 48 states allow them to be provided to the public.

Democratic Sen. Craig Kennedy, of Yankton, voted against the measure. He raised concerns about privacy and the bill’s potential unintended consequences.

Dave Bordewyk is general manager of the South Dakota Newspaper Association. He says that the bill would be helpful to the news media.

Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard said this week that he supports the legislation.