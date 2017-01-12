SF Stampede Launches Sled Hockey Team

by Sydney Kern

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are no skates involved, but The Sioux Falls Stampede have added a new team to their roster.

One that allows those with disabilities to get out on the ice.

There’s a new hockey team in Sioux Falls.

Where the players are strapping in, instead of lacing up.

“It looked easy so I was like let me give it a try,” says Carissa Rubio. “And it was a lot harder than it looks.”

“We’ve all fallen over a lot, but we’ve figured it out,” adds Tony Leboutillier.

For the last two months players on the Stampede Sled Hockey team have learned how to maneuver on the ice with two blades on the bottom of their sled, and two short hockey sticks.

“There’s a blade on both hands and on the end there’s a pic that they use to propel themselves across the ice,” explains head coach Corey Mitchell.

Mitchell says playing requires a lot of upper body and core strength.

“It’s very difficult to skate with your hands and play the puck with your hands.”

He says starting up the program was no breeze either.

“We always thought this is something we should do, and then we figured out how expensive it was.”



After a trial clinic two years ago with USA Hockey, Mitchell applied for a $25,000 grant with the Canadian Beer Company LaBatt.

Now they have 15 sets of equipment, allowing people to set aside their wheelchairs or crutches and discover a new sport.

“This really gave me an option to do something when I thought I couldn’t do anything,” says Rubio.

Rubio can walk with the help of braces, but a muscular condition that she was diagnosed with at age 13 causes’ issues with her bones, sometimes moving them out of place.She says she’s grateful to be on a team like this.

“It gives me another chance to interact with people who can kind of relate to what I’m going through.”



Her teammate, Leboutillier says that’s also what got him chasing a puck and practicing a slap shot.

“It gets us out, and it gets us all together.”

The rules for sled hockey are pretty much the same as hockey.

Expect the players aren’t allowed to charge at someone with the front of their sled.

The next closest sled hockey teams are in Morehead and Rochester, Minnesota.

The Sioux Falls team will be facing off against those two on March 4th in Fargo.