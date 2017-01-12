South Dakota’s College Readiness Test Getting Little Use

by Sarah Blakely

(AP)– Officials in South Dakota say poor communication may be one reason why more school districts aren’t using a program aimed at cutting the need for remedial classes in college.

The Accuplacer College Placement Test is a free program that lets high school seniors with low ACT test scores in math and English try to catch up before graduation. If they do, they can avoid having to take remedial classes that cost money and time but don’t lead to college credit.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard expressed frustration in his State of the State speech this week that not many districts are using it.

Education officials say they might need to do a better job publicizing the program when there are lots of college credit options.