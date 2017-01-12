State Senate Committee To Consider Making Mug Shots Public

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE (AP)– A state Senate panel is set to consider a bill that would allow authorities to release criminal booking photos to the public.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up the bill Thursday. Panel Chairman Lance Russell says he supports the measure, which was proposed by Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Jackley says the legislation would improve transparency. The bill would make mug shots a public record under South Dakota law.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said this week that he supports the legislation.