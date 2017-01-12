Tech Tip Today: How Do I Know If A Website Is Secure?

by Adel Toay

Roy sent in, “How do I know if a website is secure?”

If a website asks you for personal information such as birthdate, address or credit card number, make sure you are on a secure site.

To check to see if a website is secure, click on the address bar and look at the first 5 letters. If there is an “s” after http: then it is a secure site. If there is no S after http, it is not secure.

A secure website uses special software to create an encrypted session. If a hacker grabs the information you send it can’t read it due to the encryption.

Banks and most shopping sites are secure. If you are not sure, just look for the “S” after http.

