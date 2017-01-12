Vigil Held to “Take Back the Site” of Jamie Lee Wounded Arrow’s Death

"Take Back the Site" aims to reclaim areas where violence has occured

by Anndrea Anderson

On January 6, Sioux Falls Police discovered the body of 28-year-old Jamie Lee Wounded arrow in an apartment complex near Cleveland Avenue.

Community members gathered at the same complex Wednesday evening to “Take Back the Site.”

The ceremony, with burnt sage, holy water, and prayers, aims to restore peace in a place where violence has occurred.

Police say wounded arrow, a transgender woman, was stabbed in her apartment on New Years Day.

Her friends say the vigil will ensure her death was not in vain.

“Well I know the community of Sioux Falls will embrace this. And I want them to know all of us are human there’s nothing different,” said Franklin J. Whiting Jr., a friend of Wounded Arrow. “We’re all different and we’re all making changes.”

Police charged Joshua LeClaire, 25, with murder in Wounded Arrow’s death.

His bond has been set at $1 million.