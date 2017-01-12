Yankton Sioux Chairman To Give State Of The Tribes Address

by Sarah Blakely

PIERRE (AP)– The chairman of the Yankton Sioux tribe is set to give a speech to the state Legislature at the Capitol.

Chairman Robert Flying Hawk will give the second State of the Tribes address Thursday. The message is similar to the governor’s State of the State.

The Yankton Sioux’s tribal headquarters is in Wagner on the Yankton Reservation in southern South Dakota.

Last session, Cheyenne River Sioux Chairman Harold Frazier gave the first address to a joint session of the Legislature from a South Dakota tribal leader.