Big Night For Warriors from WHS and Crofton

Crofton girls and Washington boys win thrillers

by Mark Ovenden

Share This:

Monica Arens and the Crofton, NE Warriors improved their record to 11-1 Thursday night in Hartford, but not without a fight from West Central. The 5-time defending state champs jumped out to a quick 12-1 lead, but West Central roared back to take the lead right before half-time behind the hot shooting of Ashlyn McDonald. But Arens, who’s headed for USD, ended up with 18 points and her team won a tight one 52-49. Their only loss was to Washington 59-51.

The top-ranked Washington boys bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to #2 O’Gorman with a 61-55 win over Lincoln. Logan Uttecht had 15 and Topher Zahn 14 for the Warriors. Dillon Barrow lead the way for the patriots with 15 points.

 

Related Post

SD Activist ‘Shocked’ About Getting El...
Harrisburg North Middle School Students Going to P...
Big Night From Bray Twins Leads Tigers Over Trojan...
Coyotes Off To Fast Start For New Head Coach

You Might Also Like