Big Night For Warriors from WHS and Crofton

Crofton girls and Washington boys win thrillers

by Mark Ovenden

Monica Arens and the Crofton, NE Warriors improved their record to 11-1 Thursday night in Hartford, but not without a fight from West Central. The 5-time defending state champs jumped out to a quick 12-1 lead, but West Central roared back to take the lead right before half-time behind the hot shooting of Ashlyn McDonald. But Arens, who’s headed for USD, ended up with 18 points and her team won a tight one 52-49. Their only loss was to Washington 59-51.

The top-ranked Washington boys bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to #2 O’Gorman with a 61-55 win over Lincoln. Logan Uttecht had 15 and Topher Zahn 14 for the Warriors. Dillon Barrow lead the way for the patriots with 15 points.