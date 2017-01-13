Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day With Chef To Plate

by Ahtra Elnashar

Chef To Plate
Share This:

If you didn’t already know, January 13th is National Gluten-Free Day and one Sioux Falls business has some quick and affordable options for celiac-friendly meals.

Chef To Plate offers healthy meal options that are all either gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Chef  Adam Top says the meals are prepared fresh daily and can be ordered by midnight to be ready for pick-up the next day at 4 p.m at Science Nutrition, AMT Fitness and GreatLIFE locations in Sioux Falls. The meals range between $5-$9 and are available in family sizes or meals for one. Custom meals are also available.

A gluten-free diet is recommended for people with celiac’s disease or have a gluten sensitivity but health experts say it can also help with weight-loss and digestion.

For more information on Chef To Plate and their pick-up locations, click here.

 

Related Post

The Market Brings The “White Buffalo” ...
Keep Cozy With Oh My Cupcakes! January Flavors
Savers Thrift Store Shares Tips On Ugly Sweater An...
Plum’s Cooking Company Has Tips On What To D...

You Might Also Like