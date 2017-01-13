Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day With Chef To Plate

by Ahtra Elnashar

If you didn’t already know, January 13th is National Gluten-Free Day and one Sioux Falls business has some quick and affordable options for celiac-friendly meals.

Chef To Plate offers healthy meal options that are all either gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Chef Adam Top says the meals are prepared fresh daily and can be ordered by midnight to be ready for pick-up the next day at 4 p.m at Science Nutrition, AMT Fitness and GreatLIFE locations in Sioux Falls. The meals range between $5-$9 and are available in family sizes or meals for one. Custom meals are also available.

A gluten-free diet is recommended for people with celiac’s disease or have a gluten sensitivity but health experts say it can also help with weight-loss and digestion.

For more information on Chef To Plate and their pick-up locations, click here.