Congress Takes First Step Toward Dismantling The Affordable Care Act

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress has approved the first step toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law. Republicans have pushed a budget through Congress that provides an early but crucial victory in the effort.
The budget prevents Democrats from using a Senate filibuster to derail a bill wiping out and replacing the law. That’s critical because it takes 60 votes to end filibusters, while Republicans have a 52-48 Senate majority.
Republicans must decide which parts of Obama’s statute to erase and what a new version should look like.