Escaped Inmate Found Dead; Autopsy Indicates Homicide

by Adel Toay

SOUTH DAKOTA – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that preliminary autopsy results indicate homicide as the cause of death for escaped inmate Moses Dubray.

Dubray was found deceased along South Dakota Highway 89 on Wednesday. Dubray was placed on escape status by the South Dakota Department of Corrections after walking away from his assigned unit on Tuesday. The state DCI is trying to find out more about Dubray’s whereabouts on or around Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DCI tip line (605)-394-1884