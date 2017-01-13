Filings: Pipeline Opponents Allegedly Threatened Officials

by Adel Toay

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – Police allege in court filings that opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline allegedly made threats against officers and public officials in North Dakota last year, prompting additional security for the state’s governor.

The allegations come in filings for a lawsuit filed in November by pipeline protesters who accuse police of excessive force in a clash over a blockaded bridge.

A state crime bureau agent says there were three threats made against then-Gov. Jack Dalrymple. Prosecutors are considering charges against a 41-year-old man who allegedly made one of them.

The filings also detail alleged threats against Morton County officials. The sheriff and his wife were given personal security for a time. Extra patrols and residence checks continue for them and two county commissioners even though the protest encampment has dwindled.