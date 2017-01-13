Girl Scouts Parents Meetings Held In Pierre, Aberdeen This Weekend

by Sarah Blakely

Girl Scout Cookie season is just a few weeks away, but there is still plenty of time to get your daughters signed up in a troop.

Nancy Tapken with Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons says this time of year, she usually sees an influx of registrants who were maybe a little hesitant or too busy to sign up in the fall. She says the parents’ meetings are simply to let parents know how to get their girls involved, what’s available, how it benefits the girls and their families, and more. Tapken added that parents are often concerned with any dues or fees, but says the Girl Scouts has partners in the United Way who can help make being a Girl Scout even more affordable than it already is.

The meetings will be this Saturday, January 14. The Pierre meeting will take place at the First United Methodist Church at 9 a.m. The Aberdeen meeting will be at the Zion Lutheran Church at 3 p.m.

For more information about getting involved with the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, click here.