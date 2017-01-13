Mugshots Made Public? Senate Bill Proposes Release of Booking Photos

Senate Bill 25 passed 6-1 in the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, heads to Senate floor Friday

by Anndrea Anderson

People arrested for a crime in South Dakota could have a little more exposure if a bill in the state senate becomes law.

South Dakota is one of only two states in the nation that does not allow for these mug shot photos to be released to the public or the media. The only exception is when someone is considered a fugitive. In that case, law enforcement has the authority to release a photo of the suspect.

But a bill in the state legislature could change that.

Senate Bill 25, requested by Attorney General Marty Jackley, would give authorities permission to release criminal booking photos.

“There’s some positives to it, there’s some negatives to it,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead. “The positives are you don’t misidentify people because if say, John Smiths gets arrested, you say, ‘Oh it’s not my neighbor.’ It helps you better identify who the person they’re talking about is.”

Sheriff Milstead says if passed, the bill would give people a better image of someone who is arrested should the media not get an ideal shot of them during their walk to the courthouse.

He is concerned, however, about some privacy aspects.

“I’m supportive of being open, I’m not resisting public access to our mugshots, I wish there was some way to better control mugshots of people in particular who end up not convicted or charges dismissed, because that thing could count them for the rest of their lives,” he said.

In many states that allow the release of mugshots, Milstead says some companies can try to extort those arrested, by claiming to wipe their mugshot photo from the internet for a fee.

Senate Bill 25 passed 6-1 in the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, it will now head to the full senate on Friday for consideration.

Governor Dennis Daugaard says he supports the legislation.