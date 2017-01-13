Panel Approves Bill To Update Wiretap Law For Cellphones

by Adel Toay

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A legislative panel has approved one part of an anti-meth package that would allow South Dakota authorities to wiretap cellphones.

The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously Friday to send the bill to the chamber’s floor.

State authorities and law enforcement agencies say the measure would give them another tool to keep up with criminals. It would change state law to allow authorities to tap cellphones, not just landlines.

The proposal came from a task force formed by Gov. Dennis Daugaard to fight against growing methamphetamine use and mounting drug arrests in South Dakota.



Chief Deputy Attorney General Charles McGuigan says wiretaps are difficult to get and used infrequently.