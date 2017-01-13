Proposal Has Residents Paying For On-Street Parking Permits Due To Congestion Near SDSU’s Campus

by Jill Johnson

The Brookings City Council has proposed a way to fix parking concerns near SDSU’s campus. Residents would have to buy permits to park on the street in some areas near campus.

“It’s a guessing game. Every single day, you really just kind of have to watch. If you can’t find a spot you just kind of have to drive around a little bit,” said SDSU Freshman Allison Elsasser.

Elsasser says she wakes up early every morning, searching neighborhoods closest to campus to find a place to park. Elsasser says she would pay for a parking permit on campus, but it’s not worth it.

Elsasser said, “Some of my friends have like the actual pass but like all the spots are always full so they have to park around campus anyway so I just always park here.”

Here is close to Kyle White’s home. The SDSU Senior lives just a block away from campus.

“I’ve gotten up at 6:45-7:00 a.m. and people are here already,” said White. “We’ll have some people actually park in the alley down there just because they don’t want to pay for a permit at the school there so it gets kind of hectic.”

The Brookings City Council has been hearing the same concern from other residents.

Brookings City Council Member Mary Kidwiler said, “There’s been less parking available because of the fact that we’re going to a walking campus so it has pushed those parking places and the parking problem more out to the communities and the neighborhood than it has before.”

To help fix the problem, they’ve proposed having some residents purchase permits to park on the street. They would fine others.

“It’s from 8 o’clock in the morning to 3 o’clock in the afternoon and that’s when it would be enforced. It would not be enforced weekends, evenings, weekends, holidays, breaks, when the University isn’t here,” said Kidwiler.

There would be two parking permit zones, to the south and west of the campus. Around 1,200 residents would be affected.

Kidwiler said, “Once we hear a problem, we as a city council want to investigate and help our citizens as much as we can.”

But 75 percent of the residents who live in these zones would have to agree with the plan by August. And not everyone is on board.

White said, “For us to pay to park on the street, I don’t know if I would like that a lot.”

The city would allow two parking permits per household and would cost $23 each.

The cost of the proposal is nearly $55,000, which would include hiring another part-time police officer to enforce the permits. The council will be referring to the University Community Coalition to discuss the proposal and other ideas.