SFPD Detective: Backpage Suspending Adult Section Is a Win In Fight Against Human Trafficking

by Jill Johnson

For years, Attorneys General across the nation have alleged that Backpage.com has allowed criminal activity to happen on their website. On Monday, the single largest advertiser of adult escort services on the web suspended its adult content section.

“It’s not something that you ever get used to. It’s part of what we have to look at, and what we have to do to investigate these cases,” said Cullen McClure, a Sioux Falls Police Department detective with the Crimes Against Persons Unit.

McClure says Backpage.com is one of the tools they use to catch human sex traffickers.

“As Craigslist used to have, there was an escort section and there would be advertisements for escort on there and typically that’s where we would see also the advertisements for prostitution,” said McClure. “Prostitution is probably the most visible sign of sex trafficking and it’s one of the most effective ways to find victims that need our help.”

McClure says the department has seen teens to women in their 50’s in these situations.

“Trafficking, especially sex trafficking in particular has moved from really the back alleys and things like that to the internet,” McClure said.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says the site actively promoted and refused to cooperate in the prevention of trafficking.

“It’s incredibly disturbing on many levels to see what one human being is willing to do to another,” said McClure.

In the past several years, Attorneys General have taken steps to get the site to shut down their adult ads. They have won the fight, at least, for now. The site now reads ‘censored’ where its adult section used to be located.

McClure said, “Any time that we can limit the avenues that give traffickers a way to advertise and to exploit their victims, any time we can limit those and shut those down I think is a win.”

But as a detective who has worked these cases for the last six years, McClure knows they have to stay ahead of the fight.

“When we take one thing away there may be another one that comes up that we just have to keep your eyes up and figure out what’s the next step that is going to be taken by the trafficker or the criminal so we can get ahead of that then,” said McClure.

He says these criminals will always find other ways.

Backpage says they have removed the content due to unconstitutional government censorship. They say the government pressured credit card companies to cease doing business with them, but they say they will continue to fight for First Amendment Rights in court.